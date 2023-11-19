(MENAFN) Official data recently released by the Russian Federal Statistical Agency, "Rosstat," reveals a noteworthy 5.5 percent annual growth in the Russian economy for the third quarter. This positive trend is particularly remarkable considering the persistent impact of Western sanctions imposed on Moscow in response to events in Ukraine, coupled with the challenge of rising inflation. This economic upturn marks the second consecutive period of growth following a contraction in 2022 and has surpassed expectations set by the Central Bank of Russia, which anticipated growth between 2.2 percent and 2.7 percent for the current year.



Despite facing severe economic sanctions, Russia has strategically directed a significant portion of its crucial oil and gas exports toward the Chinese and Indian markets. The government has also implemented currency controls to stabilize the ruble, which has experienced fluctuations, trading at approximately 90 rubles to the dollar. Russian President Vladimir Putin commended the Russian economy's performance, acknowledging the substantial economic challenges it has navigated. In response to European sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry characterized the measures as part of a "fierce war" waged by the West against Russia, emphasizing that these sanctions would yield no positive outcomes and have inflicted significant harm on the European Union.



While grappling with escalating inflation and unemployment, the Russian economy faces additional hurdles. The central bank opted to raise interest rates to 15 percent as a proactive measure to curb inflation. Escalating prices have emerged as a sensitive issue in Russian society, given the nation's recent economic history marked by periods of high inflation. Despite these challenges, Russia continues to chart a course toward reclaiming its economic strength, particularly as the presidential elections scheduled for next March draw near.

