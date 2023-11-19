UNRWA: Israel permits entry of 50 percent of fuel needed for daily humanitarian aid in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Thomas White, the Director of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Gaza, stated that Israel has permitted only 50 percent of the required fuel into the Gaza Strip for daily humanitarian aid.



“A limited amount of fuel has entered Gaza,” White stated in a post on social media.



The senior stressed that “as Israeli authorities restrict fuel entering Gaza - this means reduced capacity at the Rafah Crossing to receive aid trucks.”



White declared that “the Israeli authorities have only permitted 50 percent of the daily fuel requirement for lifesaving humanitarian aid.”



There are “major gaps in the response – e.g. people will have only two thirds of their daily need of clean drinking water,” the official pointed out.



Due to escalated Israeli attacks, 1.5 million individuals in the Gaza Strip have been displaced, with over 800,000 Palestinians specifically seeking shelter in UNRWA facilities.



Since the commencement of Israeli bombardment on October 7, the latest figures indicate that more than 12,000 Palestinians have lost their lives, including over 8,300 women and children. Additionally, more than 30,000 others have sustained injuries.

