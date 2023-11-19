IMF: interest rates internationally may stay elevated until 2025

(MENAFN) International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stated on Friday that interest rates globally may stay elevated until 2025.



"Inflation is decelerating. We expect headline inflation to fall from more than 9 percent last year to 4.8 percent in 2024," she declared at a heads' gathering of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) interstate forum conducted in San Francisco, California.



"Core inflation is still dragging behind, and the conclusion is that unfortunately, we have to brace for interest rates remaining higher for longer. Likely through 2024 and maybe up to 2025," Georgieva also mentioned.



Georgieva mentioned that the IMF forecasts a global economic growth rate of 3 percent for both the current year and 2024. She also noted that the prospects for medium-term growth remain subdued.



"Global growth is slightly better than the projections we had when we met last year, but we are below the 3.8 percent annual growth trajectory of the previous three decades," she stated.



The head of the IMF called on central banks to remain vigilant and to communicate their future intentions based on data.

