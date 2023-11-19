Evacuation from Gaza's Al-Shifa Medical Complex starts as Israel issues one-hour deadline

(MENAFN) Patients, medical personnel, and civilians taking shelter at Gaza's Al-Shifa Medical Complex commenced evacuating the hospital on Saturday in response to a one-hour deadline issued by the Israeli army, as reported by the facility's director.



"But about 120 patients who are unable to walk will remain in the hospital due to their injuries, while five medical staff will take care of them," Muhammad Abu Salmiya reported to a Turkish news agency.



He further mentioned that Al-Shifa Hospital is collaborating with the UN, and these patients will be evacuated at a later time once the required preparations are finalized.



"Thirty premature babies are also at the hospital," the director declared, who stressed that hospital authorities were managing with the Red Cross to guarantee their leaving.



Abu Salmiya also stated that Israeli forces had demolished the oxygen stations, water lines, and drug stores at Al-Shifa Hospital.



In response, the Israeli army asserted in a statement that it "did not request the evacuation of patients and medical staff" but rather "responded to the request of the hospital director to allow the displaced Gazans to head to the south through a secured road."



Earlier on Saturday, a Palestinian medical source informed the news agency that the Israeli army had provided an hour's notice to the administration at Al-Shifa Hospital to evacuate patients, displaced individuals, and medical staff.

