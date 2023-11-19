Egypt Sends 190 Truckloads Of Aid Supplies To War-Ravaged Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Nov 19 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt yesterday sent a convoy of more than 190 aid-laden trucks, to the war-torn Palestinian enclave of Gaza Strip.

The convoy, carrying 2,500 tonnes of aid package, provided by Egypt's Tahya Misr Fund, would enter Gaza through the Rafah border crossing.

At the launching ceremony held in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly said that, so far, more than two-thirds of the aid delivered to Gaza came from Egypt.

Madbouly noted that, Egypt will continue to send aid to the people of the Gaza Strip, adding that, Egypt also receives“on a regular basis and as many as possible,” wounded Palestinians who need medical interventions.

The Israeli regime has been attacking the Gaza Strip over the past month in retaliation for the surprise strike led by Gaza-ruling Hamas on Oct 7. The ongoing conflict has killed over 12,300 Palestinians in the coastal enclave.

The supplies of water, electricity, fuel and other necessities have been cut off by the regime, in the Gaza Strip. Since Oct 21, only limited humanitarian aid has been allowed into the Palestinian enclave, through the Rafah crossing from Egypt, the only lifeline for the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza.– NNN-MENA