Egypt Condemns Israel's Bombing Of UN-Run School In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Nov 19 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt, yesterday, condemned the“horrific” Israeli bombing of a UN school-converted shelter in the Gaza Strip, which killed at least 100 displaced Palestinians inside.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said, the bombing of the Al-Fakhoura school is“another blatant violation” by the Zionist regime, against civilians in Gaza, and“another war crime that requires investigation and holding its perpetrators accountable.”

It added that, targeting the school, which is run by the UN refugee agency in Gaza, represents a deliberate insult to the United Nations, its relief organisations and humanitarian goals.

The ministry reiterated its appeal to influential international parties and the UN Security Council, to intervene immediately to put an end to the human suffering in Gaza, implement an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, and provide the necessary protection for Palestinian civilians.

At least 100 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others wounded, after Israel bombed the Al-Fakhoura school, which housed displaced people in the northern Gaza Strip, a Palestinian medical source said, yesterday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, the death toll was likely to increase significantly, as a result of the continued recovery of bodies from inside the school, and the critical condition of many wounded.

Israel has been carrying out attacks after attacks on Gaza, over the past weeks, to retaliate against Hamas surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct 7. The ongoing conflict has killed more than 12,300 Palestinians, according to Gaza's government media office.– NNN-MENA