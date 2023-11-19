Iranians Stage Rallies In Support Of Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Nov 19 (NNN-TASNIM) – Iranians held rallies across the country yesterday, to express support for the Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip, and condemn Israel's“crimes” against them.

The rallies were staged in the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as, other cities, including Tabriz, Shiraz, Isfahan, Rasht, Bushehr, Arak, and Qazvin.

In a rally in Tehran, protesters chanted slogans against the United States and Israel, while expressing support for the Palestinians in Gaza, particularly the children.

A number of high-ranking Iranian officials, including First Vice President, Mohammad Mokhber, took part in the rally in Tehran.

Speaking at the rally, Mokhber said, Iran was holding constant diplomatic consultations with other countries and international organisations, urging Israel to stop“crimes and killing of people in Gaza.”

In a speech at the Tehran rally, Chief Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Hossein Salami, said, the entire Iran is teeming with“deep love and emotion, as well as, support for the Palestinian people and children.”

At the end of the rally, a statement was issued with a call for an immediate end to Israel's killing of Gazans and attacks on the civilian Palestinians.

The statement also called for reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip at an early date, and immediately lifting the siege on the Palestinian enclave to allow humanitarian aid.– NNN-TASNIM