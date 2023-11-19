Erdogan Says Türkiye To Take Gaza Conflict To Int'l Court

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISTANBUL, Nov 19 (NNN-XINHUA) – Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said yesterday that, Türkiye would take the“massacre” in Gaza to an international court.

Erdogan has launched strident criticism of Israel, as the death toll of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip continue to climb amid intense Israeli attacks.

“We will take the massacre in Gaza to the international court with close to 2,000 lawyers,” Erdogan said, at an event in Istanbul, broadcasted live on Turkish TV, channel NTV.

“It is imperative that this crime is followed and investigated at the international level, and that the oppressors receive the punishment they deserve,” he added.

Israel launched a massive attack on Gaza in retaliation for the surprise strike led by Hamas on Oct 7.

The ongoing conflict has killed more than 12,300 Palestinians and wounded some 29,000 others, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.– NNN-XINHUA