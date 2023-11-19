Turkiye, Iran To Discuss Distribution Of Water Resources In Araz River

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The distribution of water resources in the Araz River will be
discussed at the second meeting of the Iran-Turkiye Water
Cooperation Committee, Azernews reports.
At the meeting to be held in Tehran, officials will discuss
bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, including
defining the framework and necessary mechanisms for the development
of joint water cooperation between the two countries.
The meeting will be chaired by the Minister of Agriculture and
Forestry of Turkey, Ibrahim Yumaklı, and the Deputy Minister of
Energy of Iran, Mohammad Javanbakht.
