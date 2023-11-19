-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkiye, Iran To Discuss Distribution Of Water Resources In Araz River


11/19/2023 3:09:22 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The distribution of water resources in the Araz River will be discussed at the second meeting of the Iran-Turkiye Water Cooperation Committee, Azernews reports.

At the meeting to be held in Tehran, officials will discuss bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, including defining the framework and necessary mechanisms for the development of joint water cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting will be chaired by the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of Turkey, Ibrahim Yumaklı, and the Deputy Minister of Energy of Iran, Mohammad Javanbakht.

MENAFN19112023000195011045ID1107451590

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search