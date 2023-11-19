Russian Artillery Hits Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka Twice

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of November 19, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region twice.

That's according to Serhii Lysak , head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Late Saturday evening, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district twice. Enemy artillery hit the district center and the Chervonohryhirovka community," he noted.

At the same time, Lysak emphasized that no casualties were reported. The consequences of the attacks are being verified.

Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in Kherson on the morning of November 19.