Ukrainian Air Defenses Destroy 15 Out Of 20 Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 15 out of 20 enemy drones launched by Russia on the night of November 18 to 19.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

"On the night of November 19, the enemy again attacked our country with Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs. Some 15 out of 20 enemy drones were destroyed," the post said.

It added that a day ago, Russian occupiers also attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 29 out of 38 attack UAVs.

The Ukrainian Air Force specified that on the night of November 18 to 19, the invaders launched Shahed drones from Russia's Kursk region. Air defense forces worked in the Kyiv, Poltava and Cherkasy regions.

Earlier reports said that between February 24, 2022 and November 19, 2023, Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 318,570 Russian invaders, including 1,190 in the past 24 hours.