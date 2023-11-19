Ukraine Reports 71 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 71 combat clashes took place on the battlefield in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update posted on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

"Seventy-one combat clashes have taken place over the past 24 hours. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile strikes, 76 air strikes and carried out 50 MLRS attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, as a result of Russian terrorist attacks, there are casualties among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the update said.

Throughout the day, Ukrainian aircraft launched six strikes on areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, whereas units of the rocket forces hit three command centers, three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an artillery piece and an ammunition depot of the enemy.