Iranian Currency Rates For November 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 19, Trend reports. According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies increased and 14 decreased in price compared to November 18. According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,826 rials.

Currency Rial on November 19 Rial on November 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,319 52,195 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,418 47,344 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,974 3,978 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,888 3,870 1 Danish krone DKK 6,141 6,127 1 Indian rupee INR 505 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,846 136,234 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,625 14,584 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,088 28,034 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,387 5,387 1 Omani rial OMR 109,081 109,112 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,617 30,564 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,176 25,068 1 South African rand ZAR 2,290 2,285 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,464 1,464 1 Russian ruble RUB 472 469 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,209 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,331 27,273 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,252 31,239 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 37,966 37,928 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,280 1,281 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,500 31,513 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,685 8,672 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,832 5,824 100 Thai baths THB 119,504 119,520 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,978 8,975 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,379 32,416 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,826 45,686 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,103 9,085 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,565 15,585 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,709 2,724 1 Afghan afghani AFN 608 608 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,748 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,691 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,618 75,681 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,839 3,838 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,018 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 452,074 rials and the price of $1 is 415,604 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 410,977 rials, and the price of $1 is 377,822 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 503,000–506,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 549,000–552,000 rials.

