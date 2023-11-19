Al-Balqa Applied University, NCNRS Ink Mou

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Nov. 19 (Petra) -- The Al-Balqa' Applied University (BAU) and the National Center for Nuclear and Radiological Security (NCNRS) have entered into a collaborative memorandum of understanding (MoU), aimed at enhancing national capacities in various areas related to nuclear and radiation security, electricity and renewable energy, as well as natural resources, along with providing advisory services.The deal was signed by Ahmed Fakhri Al-Ajlouni, BAU President, and Ziyad Saaida, The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) Chairman of the Board of Commissioners.The agreement represents a commitment to train the university staff and students, empowering them with specialized knowledge and expertise through comprehensive training and awareness programs. The latest frameworks and methodologies in nuclear and radiation security, electricity, renewable energy, and natural resources will be employed to facilitate knowledge transfer among peers.Under the memorandum, the University, in collaboration with the International Research Center for Water, Environment, and Energy (IRCWEE) and the NCNRS, will actively engage in implementing aligned activities, programs, and projects.Joint initiatives will be undertaken, and specialized courses will be conducted to address the specific needs of the nuclear and radiological work sector, as well as the electricity, renewable energy, and natural resources sectors.