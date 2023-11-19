Home Box Abu Sidra Mall Announces Shop & Win Winners

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Home Box Abu Sidra Mall has announced winners of their Shop & Win promotion.

Home Box Abu Sidra Mall ran a shop and win campaign for their inaugural offer for three months starting from August 1 until October 31.

The winners were selected through a random electronic raffle draw and were felicitated at Home Box Abu Sidra mall. The 1st winner Muhammad Ahmad won furniture worth QR25,000, 2nd winner Aljazi Saeed won furniture worth QR20,000 and 3rd winner Nadra Altawel won furniture worth QR10,000.