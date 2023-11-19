(MENAFN) The recent escalation of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Israel's assault on Gaza and heightened aggression in the West Bank, has drawn international attention. The significant loss of Palestinian lives and the perceived disproportionate response by Israel have sparked calls for intervention from the international community.



Amidst the calls for a more even-handed approach, one aspect of the crisis stands out: the global failure to curb Israel's actions is largely attributed to the influence of the Western world, with the United States playing a pivotal role. While ethical considerations weigh on those who refrain from standing up against perceived injustices, the balance of power, particularly led by the United States, dictates the course of action.



Critics argue that a more assertive response from the United States could have potentially restrained Israel's actions. However, the Biden administration's support for Israel, including supplying arms, intelligence, and diplomatic cover, has deterred international intervention. This underscores a broader concern: the United States, despite its role as a global superpower, can contribute to instability when its actions align with specific interests.



The analysis points to the idea that the United States, as a dominant force since the end of the Soviet Union, holds significant sway in shaping global order. The assertion goes beyond polemics, emphasizing the need for a dispassionate examination of Washington's consistent behavior. In this context, the claim is made that the United State's role poses a substantial risk to achieving a fair and reliable global order, contributing to instability rather than serving as a stabilizing force.



As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict unfolds, it prompts a broader reflection on the dynamics of global power and the responsibility that comes with it. The examination suggests that the actions and decisions of influential nations, particularly the United States, play a crucial role in shaping the trajectory of conflicts and crises around the world.



