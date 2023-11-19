Poll survey reveals majority of Jewish voters back Biden

(MENAFN) A recent opinion poll conducted by GBAO Strategies and reported by the Jewish Electorate Institute (JEI) suggests that Jewish voters in the United States overwhelmingly approve of President Joe Biden's handling of the Israel-Gaza conflict. The poll, conducted in early November, sheds light on the sentiments within the Jewish community, historically known for its liberal-leaning support for the Democratic Party.



According to the survey, a significant majority of American Jews, 68 percent, intend to vote for President Biden in a potential face-off at the ballot box next year, while only 22 percent express support for former President Donald Trump. Notably, Orthodox Jews appear to be an exception, with Trump enjoying their backing.



President Biden's approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict was supported by 74 percent of those surveyed, a figure slightly higher than the overall approval rate of 66 percent for the president. Additionally, 43 percent of respondents indicated that Biden's handling of the crisis made them more positive towards him.



The poll delved into concerns within the Jewish community, revealing that nearly six in ten respondents trust Biden to address anti-Semitism in the United States, a concern shared by over 90 percent of those surveyed. Younger respondents also expressed worries about various forms of bigotry, including racism and Islamophobia.



One particularly noteworthy finding is that an overwhelming 91 percent of respondents believe that a person can be critical of the Israeli government while remaining "pro-Israel." This sentiment extends to views on Israel's conduct during the conflict in Gaza, with 76 percent expressing the belief that criticism can coexist with a pro-Israel stance.



The Israel Defense Forces' recent actions in Gaza, prompted by a Hamas cross-border incursion, have sparked international debate. Critics argue that Israel's retaliatory military measures have disproportionately impacted Palestinian civilians, leading to a significant death toll in Gaza, which local authorities report has surpassed 11,000.



As discussions around the Israel-Gaza conflict continue, the poll provides valuable insights into the diverse perspectives within the American Jewish community, highlighting a nuanced relationship between political support, criticism of Israeli policies, and concerns about rising forms of discrimination.





