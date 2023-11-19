Musk faces backlash due to posting ‘anti-Sematic’ statement

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the owner of the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), is under scrutiny and calls for his resignation after endorsing a post accused of promoting the 'Great Replacement Theory,' a far-right ideology in the United States. The controversy has led a major advertiser to halt its cooperation with X, raising concerns about the platform's stance on anti-Semitism.



Musk, a billionaire entrepreneur, has faced previous accusations of tolerating anti-Semitic messages on X. Despite denying any personal espousal of hatred towards Jews, Musk recently criticized Israel's actions in Gaza, suggesting that heavy-handed tactics could lead to more terrorism in the long run.



The latest controversy emerged when Musk agreed with a user's post on X, which many interpreted as perpetuating stereotypes associated with the 'Great Replacement Theory.' The post accused Jewish communities of harboring "hatred against whites" and suggested that Jewish people were realizing that minorities supporting immigration did not reciprocate their sentiments.



In response to Musk's endorsement, IBM announced an immediate suspension of all advertising on X, stating that the situation was "entirely unacceptable" and emphasizing the company's zero-tolerance policy for hate speech. The New York Times reported that X employees had also been contacted by other advertisers expressing concerns about Musk's comments.



To address the fallout, X's CEO, Linda Yaccarino, reportedly sent a statement to staff members, emphasizing that X is a platform for everyone and calling for an end to discrimination across the board. The incident raises questions about the platform's responsibility in moderating content and addressing hate speech, as well as the potential consequences for Musk's role as the platform's owner.



As the controversy unfolds, it underscores the challenges faced by social media platforms in navigating issues related to hate speech, extremism, and the responsibility of platform owners.



The calls for Musk's resignation and the advertiser boycott bring attention to the broader debate about the role of prominent figures in shaping the narrative on social media and the ethical considerations surrounding their influence.





MENAFN19112023000045015687ID1107451562