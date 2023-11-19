Schwarzenegger claims US needs different line of leaders

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Politico, former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger expressed his belief that Americans are seeking a fresh approach in the White House, citing concerns over the possibility of a 2024 presidential rematch between Donald Trump and Joe Biden due to their advanced ages. The Terminator movie-star emphasized the need for leaders with energy, asserting that the complexity of the challenges facing the United States requires a "new breed" of leaders.



Schwarzenegger highlighted the imperfections of current political figures and stressed the importance of considering the age factor in leadership. In his view, the focus on Trump and Biden in the media is preventing other potential candidates from gaining visibility and "building a name" for themselves. He lamented that even the most minor actions by Trump and Biden receive extensive coverage, overshadowing other voices in American politics.



During an interview with Axios to promote his new audiobook on the 2003 California recall election, which he won, Schwarzenegger reiterated his concerns about the age of both Biden and Trump. He emphasized the need for new leaders, describing the current political figures as flawed and advocating for individuals with strength and visionary qualities.



Schwarzenegger's call for a "new breed" of leaders echoes his previous statements in June, where he expressed his willingness to run for president if eligible. Born in Austria, he is legally ineligible for the presidency. Despite this, Schwarzenegger outlined his vision for leadership, stating that the country needs individuals who can provide a clear vision and address substantial issues, rather than focusing on trivial matters.



The actor-turned-politician's remarks add to the ongoing discourse on the future of American leadership and the desire for a shift away from established political figures. As discussions around potential candidates for the 2024 presidential election intensify, Schwarzenegger's calls for a fresh perspective and visionary leadership contribute to the broader conversation about the direction of the nation's governance.



