EU tells Israel its actions isn’t justified

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic visit to Israel, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called for restraint in the Israeli response to the October 7 attack by Hamas. Borrell, on his first visit to the region since the outbreak of the recent conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants, urged Israelis not to succumb to rage, emphasizing that one act of violence should not be used to justify another.



During his visit to Kibbutz Be’eri, where Hamas carried out a surprise incursion last month, Borrell expressed solidarity with the Israeli people. However, he cautioned against an unchecked retaliation, stating, "I understand your rage, but let me ask you not to be consumed by rage. Not far from here is Gaza. One horror does not justify another."



The kibbutz holds a poignant significance for Israelis, as it was the site of a massacre by Hamas, resulting in the death of 130 residents on October 7. Borrell, drawing from his own experience of living on a kibbutz in the 1960s, highlighted the emotional connection that Israelis have with such communities.



Accompanied by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, Borrell reiterated the Israeli government's position, placing the responsibility for the atrocity squarely on Hamas. Cohen stated, "There is only one responsible for this atrocity, for the massacre of the seventh of October, for the world that started after and also the suffering of the people in Gaza – it's Hamas, which is sponsored by Iran."



The European Union's call for restraint comes amidst ongoing tensions in the region and global concerns over the cycle of violence. Borrell's visit underscores the international community's efforts to encourage a de-escalation of the conflict and find a diplomatic resolution to the longstanding issues between Israel and Palestine.



