Top commander declares Iran ready to ‘do whatever it takes’ to assist Hamas

(MENAFN) In a recent development, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, has made a resolute commitment to support Hamas in its ongoing conflict with Israel, asserting that Iran will do "whatever it takes" to aid the Palestinian militant group. The Quds Force, the foreign operations branch of Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), is responsible for overseeing military and intelligence missions beyond Iran's borders.



Addressing the armed wing of Hamas, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, Qaani expressed confidence in Hamas achieving what he termed an "impressive victory" in Gaza. In a letter published by the state-backed Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Qaani emphasized that Tehran and its allies would not permit Israel to conquer Gaza and its people. He lauded Hamas for demonstrating initiative, innovation, and organizational prowess in the face of the conflict.



The release of Qaani's letter follows a report by Reuters stating that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had assured Hamas that Iran would not directly engage in the Gaza war but would maintain its longstanding "political and moral support." However, top Hamas official Osama Hamdan dismissed the Reuters report, accusing the news agency of disseminating "worthless lies" intended to tarnish the image of Hamas and its allies in the "axis of resistance." This axis comprises Iran-backed militia groups operating in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza.



The developments underscore the complexity of regional dynamics, with Iran publicly expressing unwavering support for Hamas while simultaneously navigating diplomatic nuances regarding direct military involvement. As tensions persist in the region, the evolving relationship between Iran and Hamas adds a layer of intrigue to the multifaceted geopolitical landscape in the Middle East.





