Questions around Biden-Xi meeting regarding bilateral relations

(MENAFN) In a pivotal meeting during the APEC summit in San Francisco, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and United States President Joe Biden engaged in discussions aimed at constructively improving bilateral relations. Despite the absence of significant breakthroughs on major points of contention, the leaders emphasized a commitment to dialogue. However, the summit was not without its challenges, as a provocative question from Bloomberg prompted Biden to label Xi as a "dictator," leading to swift condemnation from China.



The talks, while addressing immediate concerns such as the resumption of "military communications" and collaboration on tackling the fentanyl crisis, were embedded in a broader context of geopolitical competition. Xi's presence at the APEC summit served as a strategic political move, not only signaling China's interest in stabilizing relations with the US but also aiming to diminish America's influence among APEC members on its own turf.



APEC, short for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, encompasses 21 countries spanning Asia, the Pacific, and North America. This diverse bloc includes Maritime Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Russia. Analyzing the nuances of the Biden-Xi summit reveals the complex dynamics at play in the ongoing competition for influence and cooperation between these two global powers.





MENAFN19112023000045015687ID1107451548