Al Khulaifi Meets UK Minister Of State For Middle East Affairs, South Asia, UN

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met yesterday with H E Lord of Wimbledon, Minister of State for the Middle East, South Asia and United Nations at the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Lord Tariq Ahmed, who is visiting the country.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to the latest developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.