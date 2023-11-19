Qatar Classic Cars Contest To Begin On Dec 6

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatari Gulf Classic Car Association has announced the launch of a new edition of the Qatar Classic Cars Competition and Exhibition, which will take place from December 6 to 10, featuring the most prominent classic car owners in Qatar.

The event will be held under the patronage of Chairperson of the Qatar Museums Board of Trustees H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, amid an atmosphere of anticipation among classic car enthusiasts.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Gulf Qatari Classic Cars Association H E Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani said:“Since the inception of the Gulf Qatari Classic Cars Association, its journey has witnessed important milestones that were an integral part of the association's history, which boasts a host of achievements, aspirations and global ambitions. We aspire to become a social and cultural association that elevates the status of classic cars in Qatar and the region.”

Vice President of the Association Omar Hussain Alfardan said,“The association provides social and cultural services that will contribute to creating an educated generation with the skills necessary to deal with the preservation of classic cars locally, regionally, and globally, as well as providing the opportunity for enthusiasts of these cars to practice their hobby and revel in it freely and professionally within an institutional framework.”

Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser bin Khalid Al Thani said:“The Qatari society is witnessing an increasing interest in collecting classic cars, a number that currently exceeds 4,000 cars featuring various models, some of which are extremely rare. Some owners even have cars that are incredibly vintage, whose production dates back to the 1920s and perhaps even before that. This is why the association had to highlight this invaluable tradition.”

UDC President, CEO and Member of The Board Ibrahim Jassim Al Othman praised the distinguished partnership with the Gulf Qatari Classic Cars Association in organizing the Qatar Luxury Classic Car Contest & Exhibition for the fourth consecutive year on The Pearl Island.

He commended the association's organization of this year's event, expressing his confidence that it will witness significant interest from classic car owners and enthusiasts eagerly looking forward to experiencing it up close.