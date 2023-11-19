WHO Sounds Alarm As Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital Faces Humanitarian Crisis

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Nov. 19 (Petra) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, revealed alarming findings following a high-risk assessment mission conducted at Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza.In a statement released late Saturday, Ghebreyesus declared that the hospital has reached a critical point, rendering it incapable of operating due to severe shortages.The assessment team's report proved the lack of essential resources such as water, food, electricity, and fuel, coupled with a depletion of vital medical supplies, crippling its functionality.The dire circumstances have prompted urgent pleas from healthcare workers for the evacuation of patients, particularly those unable to receive life-saving care within the facility. Ghebreyesus emphasized the pressing need for an immediate evacuation plan and urged comprehensive support from collaborating entities.Expressing grave concern, the UN official underscored the unbearable nature of the current situation, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities to safeguard healthcare facilities and protect civilians.Further complicating matters, the Israeli army issued evacuation orders for approximately 2,500 displaced individuals at the hospital early Saturday. Some patients and hospital staff were relocated before the arrival of a United Nations team.Security constraints limited the UN team's time inside Al-Shifa Hospital to just an hour. During their brief visit, they witnessed evident signs of bombardment and gunfire, branding the area as a 'death zone.' Shockingly, a mass grave was discovered at the hospital entrance, reportedly holding more than 80 individuals.Interviews with patients and healthcare workers painted a distressing picture of fear and urgency, with desperate appeals for immediate evacuation. Currently, the hospital shelters 25 healthcare workers and 291 patients, with deaths mounting in the past three days due to the cessation of critical medical services.Among the patients, 32 infants are in critical condition, two individuals in intensive care lack ventilators, and 22 require urgent kidney dialysis. Most patients are victims of war-related injuries, suffering from complex fractures, amputations, head trauma, burns, and 29 individuals immobilized due to spinal injuries.With the hospital's conditions rapidly deteriorating, the WHO, in collaboration with its partners, is expeditiously formulating plans for the urgent evacuation of all remaining patients, staff, and their families.Provided secure passage assurances from all involved parties, plans are underway to transport patients within the next 24 to 72 hours from Al-Shifa Hospital to Nasser Medical Complex and European Gaza Hospital in the southern region.