Israeli Airstrikes Claim Lives Of 15 Palestinians In Nuseirat Camp, Khan Yunis

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Nov. 19 (Petra) -- In the early hours of Sunday, Israeli warplanes targeted two residential buildings in the Nuseirat refugee camp and Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the tragic deaths of 15 Palestinians.Medical sources have confirmed the deaths of 13 Palestinians in the Nuseirat camp, while a mother and her daughter were among the casualties in Khan Yunis.This latest escalation comes as the Israeli offensive on Gaza enters its 44th day, with no signs of abating. The airstrikes, coupled with a suffocating blockade, have exacerbated the already dire humanitarian situation in the Strip. Hospitals are struggling to cope with the influx of casualties, and basic necessities are in short supply.Intense clashes between Palestinian resistance and Israeli forces are taking place across multiple fronts in Gaza, amid heavy aerial and artillery bombardment.The number of casualties resulting from the continuous Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7th has reached a staggering toll of 12,300 individuals who have lost their lives. Among the deaths are 5,000 children and 3,300 women. Additionally, over 30,000 individuals have been injured, with more than 75 percent of them being children and women, according to the Gaza government media office.