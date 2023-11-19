Unlike France, Azerbaijan Takes Its International Obligations Seriously - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. The statement by the French MFA on the Order of the International Court of Justice of November 17, 2023 is irrelevant and unacceptable, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"Disregard by France of rejection by the Court of the most of the unlawful requests by Armenia is another vivid example of double-standards and prejudice against Azerbaijan.

It is unfortunate how this country while trying to present itself as a biggest advocate of justice and order might at the same time misinterpret and meddle into the Court's affairs on the matter that has nothing to do with France.

France should focus on implementation of Orders that are related to her, including with regard to its notorious colonial policy and illegal acts, including related to nuclear tests.

Unlike France, Azerbaijan takes its international obligations seriously," the ministry said.