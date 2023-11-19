Unlike France, Azerbaijan Takes Its International Obligations Seriously - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. The statement by
the French MFA on the Order of the International Court of Justice
of November 17, 2023 is irrelevant and unacceptable, Trend reports citing the
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
"Disregard by France of rejection by the Court of the most of
the unlawful requests by Armenia is another vivid example of
double-standards and prejudice against Azerbaijan.
It is unfortunate how this country while trying to present
itself as a biggest advocate of justice and order might at the same
time misinterpret and meddle into the Court's affairs on the matter
that has nothing to do with France.
France should focus on implementation of Orders that are related
to her, including with regard to its notorious colonial policy and
illegal acts, including related to nuclear tests.
Unlike France, Azerbaijan takes its international obligations
seriously," the ministry said.
