(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2020 to November 19, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 318,570 Russian soldiers and officers, including 1,190 in the past day alone.

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

As for the military hardware, Ukraine's Army destroyed 5,435 enemy tanks (+13 in the past day), 10,166 (+25) armored fighting vehicles, 7,744 (+18) artillery systems, 898 (+2) MLR systems, 588 (+2) air defense systems, 323 ( +0) warplanes, 324 (+0) helicopters, 5,755 (+29) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 1,563 (+0) cruise missiles, 22 (+0) warships / cutters, 1 (+0) submarine, 10,120 (+29) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,096 (+6) units of specialized equipment.

The latest data on enemy losses is being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur believes the Ukrainian Army is the world champion in combining different types of weaponry and is more adapted to war than the Russian forces.