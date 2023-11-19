U.S. Not To Back Down From Challenge Of Putin, Hamas - Biden

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden says the aggression unleashed by Vladimir Putin and Hamas threatens the U.S. national security interests and those of the whole world so America will maintain its leadership to respond to these challenges.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the U.S. president's oped for The Washington Post.

"Today, the world faces an inflection point, where the choices we make - including in the crises in Europe and the Middle East - will determine the direction of our future for generations to come," Biden said.

He emphasized that both Putin and Hamas are trying to "wipe a neighboring democracy off the map." Both Putin and Hamas hope to collapse broader regional stability and integration and take advantage of the ensuing disorder. America“cannot, and will not, let that happen”, the U.S. president emphasized.

He noted that the protection of democracies is in the national security interest of the United States. And for this purpose, America rallies allies and partners to stand against aggression.

"The world looks to us to solve the problems of our time. That is the duty of leadership, and America will lead. For if we walk away from the challenges of today, the risk of conflict could spread, and the costs to address them will only rise," the U.S. president emphasized.

At the same time, he emphasized that the United States will not allow such a scenario to develop.

"That conviction is at the root of my approach to supporting the people of Ukraine as they continue to defend their freedom against Putin's brutal war.," Biden said.

The president also emphasized that America's commitment to Ukraine's security today is an investment in the America's own security as“it prevents a broader conflict tomorrow”.

Biden also noted that the United States is not sending its military to this war, but is supporting it with weapons and other assistance along with more than 50 other countries.

The U.S. leader also stressed the need to support longtime ally Israel, which is now responding to a brutal attack by Hamas.