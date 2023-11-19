ADA Students, Teachers, And Staff Participate In Tree-Planting Initiative

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Sara Ganjiyeva

A tree planting event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev's birth was held with the participation of about 100 local and foreign students of ADA University, including teachers and staff.

According to Azernews , the action was jointly organized by the ADA University Foundation (Azerbaijan) and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This action is a continuation of the projects carried out by the ADA University Foundation together with the "Coca-Cola" Foundation and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The purpose of the action is to improve the ecological situation of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, to continue the ecological culture and the traditions of caring for nature in society, and at the same time, to support the protection of the environment by encouraging the planting of trees and the reproduction of greenery.

Firuza Ismayil Aliyeva, Director of the Department of Sponsorship Projects of the ADA University Foundation, said that as a result of the joint cooperation of the ADA University Foundation with the "Coca-Cola" Foundation and the Ministry, more than one hundred thousand trees were planted in the last 10 years.

"Currently, a new joint project on the effective management of water resources has been launched. We express our deep gratitude to our partners for supporting us in the implementation of these ecological projects, and we hope that this cooperation will expand further in the coming years," she added.

Fatima Abdullayeva, a student of the Faculty of Law of ADA University, said that being a part of this initiative of the University is an irreplaceable experience for her: "Contributing to the planting of trees here is contributing to global work."

James Ezimoha, a student of the Faculty of International Relations of ADA University, said, "It is important for me to take care of the environment because it also takes care of us and is our home. That is why I have always tried to take every opportunity to plant trees and make a positive contribution to the environment. I am grateful to the ADA team that helped me achieve this goal," he added.

It is planned to plant up to 5,000 trees in the Mushfigabad settlement during this campaign, which was carried out within the framework of the "Green Future" platform, which was created on the initiative of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that the "yasilgelecek" electronic platform allows everyone to contribute to social and ecological development by planting trees.

At the end of the action, it was noted that the trees planted in Mushfigabad will be properly cared for in the future.