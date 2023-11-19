ADA Students, Teachers, And Staff Participate In Tree-Planting Initiative

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Sara Ganjiyeva
A tree planting event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of
Heydar Aliyev's birth was held with the participation of about 100
local and foreign students of ADA University, including teachers
and staff.
According to Azernews , the action was jointly
organized by the ADA University Foundation (Azerbaijan) and the
Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
This action is a continuation of the projects carried out by the
ADA University Foundation together with the "Coca-Cola" Foundation
and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.
The purpose of the action is to improve the ecological situation
of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, to continue the ecological
culture and the traditions of caring for nature in society, and at
the same time, to support the protection of the environment by
encouraging the planting of trees and the reproduction of
greenery.
Firuza Ismayil Aliyeva, Director of the Department of
Sponsorship Projects of the ADA University Foundation, said that as
a result of the joint cooperation of the ADA University Foundation
with the "Coca-Cola" Foundation and the Ministry, more than one
hundred thousand trees were planted in the last 10 years.
"Currently, a new joint project on the effective management of
water resources has been launched. We express our deep gratitude to
our partners for supporting us in the implementation of these
ecological projects, and we hope that this cooperation will expand
further in the coming years," she added.
Fatima Abdullayeva, a student of the Faculty of Law of ADA
University, said that being a part of this initiative of the
University is an irreplaceable experience for her: "Contributing to
the planting of trees here is contributing to global work."
James Ezimoha, a student of the Faculty of International
Relations of ADA University, said, "It is important for me to take
care of the environment because it also takes care of us and is our
home. That is why I have always tried to take every opportunity to
plant trees and make a positive contribution to the environment. I
am grateful to the ADA team that helped me achieve this goal," he
added.
It is planned to plant up to 5,000 trees in the Mushfigabad
settlement during this campaign, which was carried out within the
framework of the "Green Future" platform, which was created on the
initiative of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of
Azerbaijan.
It should be noted that the "yasilgelecek" electronic
platform allows everyone to contribute to social and ecological
development by planting trees.
At the end of the action, it was noted that the trees planted in
Mushfigabad will be properly cared for in the future.
MENAFN19112023000195011045ID1107451515
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.