Statement Of French FM On ICJ Judgement Is Inappropriate And Unacceptable

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The statement of the French Foreign Ministry regarding the decision of the International Court of Justice of 17 November 2023 is inappropriate and unacceptable," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in its statement on the distortion of the decision of the International Court of Justice by the French Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports.

It was noted that France's indifference to the Court's rejection of most of Armenia's illegal appeals is another vivid example of double standards and prejudice against Azerbaijan: "The country positions itself as the greatest defender of justice and order, but misinterprets the issue, which has nothing to do with France. It is unfortunate that it has interfered in the work of the Court."

The commentary says: "France should focus on implementing the Court's judgements on its disgraceful colonial policies and illegal actions, including nuclear tests. Unlike France, Azerbaijan takes its international obligations seriously."