Statement Of French FM On ICJ Judgement Is Inappropriate And Unacceptable

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The statement of the French Foreign Ministry regarding the
decision of the International Court of Justice of 17 November 2023
is inappropriate and unacceptable," the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry said in its statement on the distortion of the decision of
the International Court of Justice by the French Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports.
It was noted that France's indifference to the Court's rejection
of most of Armenia's illegal appeals is another vivid example of
double standards and prejudice against Azerbaijan: "The country
positions itself as the greatest defender of justice and order, but
misinterprets the issue, which has nothing to do with France. It is
unfortunate that it has interfered in the work of the Court."
The commentary says: "France should focus on implementing the
Court's judgements on its disgraceful colonial policies and illegal
actions, including nuclear tests. Unlike France, Azerbaijan takes
its international obligations seriously."
