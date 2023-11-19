(MENAFN- AzerNews) The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs hastily made a statement about the decision of the International Court of Justice dated November 17, 2023, trying to create the impression that the decision was in line with France's position.

Azernews reports that the information has been released in the statement of the West Azerbaijan Community.

"French diplomacy is well aware that the decision of the International Court of Justice only lists the steps that Azerbaijan is already taking. Azerbaijan ensures the rights of all people living in its territory, regardless of their ethnic and religious affiliation. Azerbaijan should clearly state its policy regarding the right of return of Armenians who moved from the Garabagh region.

Therefore, France's intervention in this matter is inappropriate, baseless, and provocative.

It would be good if France directed its remarks to itself and to the Armenian government, which does not even theoretically agree to the return of the expelled Azerbaijanis. By unconditionally supporting Armenia, France is complicit in its crimes against humanity, including the violation of the right of return of Azerbaijanis.

The West Azerbaijan Community will continue to expose France's attempts to advance its nefarious neo-colonial goals in the region by abusing the sublime value of human rights," it was said in the statement.