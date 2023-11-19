(MENAFN- AzerNews) The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs hastily made a statement
about the decision of the International Court of Justice dated
November 17, 2023, trying to create the impression that the
decision was in line with France's position.
Azernews reports that the information has been
released in the statement of the West Azerbaijan Community.
"French diplomacy is well aware that the decision of the
International Court of Justice only lists the steps that Azerbaijan
is already taking. Azerbaijan ensures the rights of all people
living in its territory, regardless of their ethnic and religious
affiliation. Azerbaijan should clearly state its policy regarding
the right of return of Armenians who moved from the Garabagh
region.
Therefore, France's intervention in this matter is
inappropriate, baseless, and provocative.
It would be good if France directed its remarks to itself and to
the Armenian government, which does not even theoretically agree to
the return of the expelled Azerbaijanis. By unconditionally
supporting Armenia, France is complicit in its crimes against
humanity, including the violation of the right of return of
Azerbaijanis.
The West Azerbaijan Community will continue to expose France's
attempts to advance its nefarious neo-colonial goals in the region
by abusing the sublime value of human rights," it was said in the
statement.
MENAFN19112023000195011045ID1107451513
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.