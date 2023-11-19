El-Sisi restates disapproval to displacement of Palestinians

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reiterated his opposition to any plans that involve displacing Gazans, either within or outside the Palestinian territories.



During a meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, who is currently in Cairo, Sisi discussed the developments in Gaza. The region has witnessed Israeli air and ground attacks since the October 7th offensive by Hamas, resulting in the reported death of more than 12,000 Palestinians, with over half of them being women and children.



Throughout the gathering, the Egyptian presidency stated, Sisi confirmed “Egypt’s position on the necessity of an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, protecting civilians, and ensuring the delivery of relief aid to the people of Gaza, who are subjected to enormous humanitarian suffering.”



He pointed out "Egypt's categorical rejection of the displacement of Palestinians, whether by internal displacement or displacement outside their lands, especially to Egyptian lands in Sinai."



“The president of the European Commission agreed with the Egyptian president, confirming the European position of rejecting displacement."

