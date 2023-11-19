Israeli military strikes UN-affiliated school in Gaza, murdering, injuring numerous civilians

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Israeli military carried out an airstrike on a UN-affiliated school in northern Gaza, where numerous displaced civilians have sought refuge.



The attack resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of people. Palestinian medical and local sources indicate challenges in evacuating bodies and transporting the wounded for necessary treatment.



A significant number of Palestinians lost their lives or sustained injuries during the Israeli bombing of Al-Fakhoura School in Jabalia, located in northern Gaza. The school is associated with the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).



A Turkish news agency was informed by Palestinian medical and local sources that "the bodies of the martyrs cover school's corridors," highlighting the challenges in removing the wounded and dead from the structure where thousands of fled residents sought refuge.



The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated earlier in the day that Israel “is committing massacres in the Gaza Strip, the latest of which is the Al-Fakhoura School.”



In a declaration reported to the news outlet, the ministry noted, "We condemn in the strongest terms the continuous mass massacres committed by the occupation forces against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, the most recent of which was the heinous massacre in Al-Fakhoura School, full of forcibly displaced people."



The ministry added "We consider this a new evidence proving that Israel's declared war on Palestinian civilians aims to empty the entire area of the northern Gaza Strip of any Palestinian presence. With this massacre, which targeted a UNRWA school, the occupation insults the international community and the United Nations, and belittles all ineffective international demands calling for the protection of civilians.”

