Several European countries restrict pro-Palestinian protests

(MENAFN) In several European countries, individuals attempting to express solidarity with Palestine at various events encounter challenges due to restrictions that include the prohibition of pro-Palestinian slogans, flags, and banners.



Nations such as the UK, France, Switzerland, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Austria have implemented stringent measures against those publicly condemning Israel's occupation of Gaza and the reported killing of over 12,000 Palestinians, including around 5,000 children.



Numerous human rights groups, including Amnesty International, have criticized European authorities for these restrictions, asserting that they infringe upon freedom of expression. Amnesty contends that peaceful protests against Israel should not be treated as security issues.



The organization argues that measures such as banning pro-Palestinian demonstrations, harassing or detaining individuals expressing their views, and issuing warnings of potential deportation for foreign participants do not align with human rights principles.



Amnesty International also claims that certain countries, including Austria, the Czech Republic, and Germany, have hindered the European Union from collectively advocating for a cease-fire or condemning violations of international humanitarian law by Israeli security forces.



Since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, Israel has conducted continuous air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, resulting in a reported death toll of at least 12,000 Palestinians, including approximately 8,300 women and children, with over 30,000 others injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

