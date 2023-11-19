Erdogan urges for Israeli accountability at ICC over its actions in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza, asserting that there is “ample evidence” warranting accountability for the Israeli government at the International Criminal Court (ICC).



"There is ample evidence for the Israeli administration to be tried at the International Criminal Court. We will do everything in our power to ensure that these crimes are punished impartially," Erdogan declared as he came bacl from a one-day trip to Germany.



Discussing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is under heightened scrutiny for his inability to prevent the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, the Turkish leader remarked: "Netanyahu is a goner; we are about to get rid of him. Hopefully, Israel will get rid of him, and all the Jews in the world will get rid of him. Currently, 60-70% of his own country's citizens oppose Netanyahu."



He expressed that Turkey has consistently supported the oppressed in Gaza and intends to maintain this commitment. "Israel is attempting to obstruct aid and starve Gaza of food and water. But we do not give up," he added.



"Regardless of the obstacles, we will continue to keep Gaza alive. The entire world, particularly Islamic countries, should mobilize to provide aid."



Israel has persisted in conducting air and ground attacks on Gaza since the unexpected offensive by Hamas, resulting in the reported death of at least 12,000 Palestinians. The official death toll in Israel stands at approximately 1,200.



Numerous buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have been either damaged or completely destroyed. Despite international calls for a cease-fire, Israel has refused to comply unless all hostages captured by Hamas during its attacks last month are returned.

