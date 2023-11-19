Turkey’s FM cautions of potential escalation on nuclear arms race due to Israel’s weapon possession

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conveyed apprehensions about the potential escalation of the nuclear arms race due to Israel retaining nuclear weapons, cautioning that it could contribute to an undesirable scenario.



"The ongoing possession of nuclear weapons by Israel, coupled with the failure to denuclearize the region, will escalate the nuclear arms race, leading to increased nuclearization in the area. This is not a favorable situation for both the region and the world," Fidan stated in an interview with a UAE-based news channel.



"Israel's possession of nuclear weapons has been a known yet unacknowledged secret for many years -- a fact that everyone is aware of but no one has admitted. We see that Israel has developed its nuclear capability by not becoming a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and we also know that it has received significant support from both the US and Europe in this regard. So, this is not a secret," Fidan added.



The minister underscored the imperative of achieving complete denuclearization in the region or having other nations implement measures to bolster their security. He emphasized the pressing need to address the critical strategic issue and find a solution promptly.



Highlighting the substantial advancements realized during the recent Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh, he pointed out that it marked a pivotal moment in fostering collaboration and unity among Muslim nations.



Concerning the tangible impact of the decisions taken, he stressed the urgency of putting an end to the violence in Gaza and ensuring the swift delivery of aid. He noted that Muslim countries are currently opting to address the Gaza issue through the utilization of all available diplomatic and humanitarian tools.

