(MENAFN- Asia Times) The West often engages in moral grandstanding when addressing critical global issues like climate change, emphasizing the need for action and accountability. But when it comes to taking responsibility for historic carbon emissions, the developed world often falls short of its obligations.

This disparity between rhetoric and action has significant implications, particularly for vulnerable nations. The Loss and Damages Fund , a significant achievement of the COP27 summit last year in Egypt, highlights this disconnect.

The increasing severity, breadth, and regularity of climate calamities has disproportionately affected developing countries, as evidenced by the

Global Climate Risk Index 2021 . Of the 10 most affected territories and countries between 2000 and 2019, all were in the developing world.

The Gr9up of 77 and China played a pivotal role in including finance for loss and damages at COP27. The emphasis was on framing this mechanism as a global commitment rather than liability or compensation. The result was collective acknowledgment of the asymmetric impacts of climate change and a step toward rectifying these imbalances.

However, the path to operationalizing the fund is fraught with obstacles. The impasse at an October meeting on the topic cast doubt over the process , particularly concerning the fund's practical implementation.