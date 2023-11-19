Kuwait Amb. To Malaysia Receives Governor Of Terengganu

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Bugis

KUALA LAMPUR, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's ambassador to Malaysia Rashed Al-Saleh explored on Sunday with Malaysia's former King and governor of the Malaysian state of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, the bilateral relation between both countries.

Al-Saleh stated to KUNA that Sultan Mizan sent his greetings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and to Kuwait's government and people.

He also added that both sides discussed the bilateral relation and trade, tourism and investment cooperation between Kuwait and Terengganu, noting that Terengganu is famous for its islands, beaches,lakes and many tourist attractions.

The Malaysian embassy opened in Kuwait in 1974, followed by the Kuwaiti embassy in Malaysia in 1980, noting that their strong bilateral relation is based on their cooperation in various fields. (end)

