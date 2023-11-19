Jordan Condemns Israeli Strikes On Gaza's Shelters

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) AMMAN, Nov 19 (NNN-PETRA) – Jordan, yesterday, condemned the Israeli strikes on school-converted shelters in the Gaza Strip, which led to the killing of a number of displaced Palestinians.

In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry voiced the kingdom's strong rejection and condemnation of the Israeli assaults, saying, it was a blatant violation of international law.

The ministry's spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, stressed the need for intensifying efforts to stop the raging Israeli attacks, Israel's“repeated violations of international law and international humanitarian law,” and its assaults on civilians, schools, hospitals and places of worship, the statement added.

Earlier yesterday, the Israeli military struck the Al-Fakhoura school, run by the UN refugee agency in the Jabalia refugee camp, and the Tel al-Zaatar school in northern Gaza, both housing displaced people.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that, the death toll from the attack on the UN-run school was likely to surge as more bodies were expected to be recovered from inside the school.– NNN-PETRA