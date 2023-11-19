EURO-2024: Azerbaijan's National Team To Face Belgium

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, the Azerbaijani national team will play its last match in the qualifying round of EURO-2024.

Azernews informs, citing Report that the Belgian national team will be a guest of the team coached by Gianni De Byazi.

The match, which will take place at the "King Baudouin" stadium, will start at 21:00 Baku time.

The match will be managed by the Hungarian referee team headed by Gergo Bogar. The hosts are second in Group F with 17 points. The Azerbaijani team is ranked 4th with 7 points.

In the other game of the group, Sweden will host Estonia.

EURO-2024, qualifying round game

21:00. Belgium - Azerbaijan

Referee: Gergo Bogar (Hungary)

Brussels. "King Baudouin"