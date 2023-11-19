GUR Calls Out Russian Reports Of Ukrainian Pilot Deflection

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense intelligence refuted Russia's claims of a Ukrainian war pilot flying his plane to the Russian side in an act of deflection.

This is reported by Ukrinform.

On November 18, Russian's government-run propaganda news agency TASS stated that the Russian pilot Oleksiy Voevoda had allegedly organized the effort by the Ukrainian serviceman.

This report was decried by the GUR spokesman, Andriy Yusov, who gave a comment to the Ukrainian Pravda outlet.

"This was a delayed Russian psyop in response to the mass surrender and flips by Russian invaders, in particular, officers, as well as pilots with their equipment," he said.

The Ukrainian Pravda, citing its sources, wrote that all pilots serving with the Ukrainian Air Force are in place.

As reported, on August 23, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed the completion of a special operation which ensured that a pilot of the Russian Mi-8 combat helicopter flew over to Ukraine to surrender.

Thanks to a thoroughly planned effort by Ukrainian military intelligence operatives, the Russian pilot flew his MI-8AMTSh helicopter of the Russian Air Force, loaded with components for combat aircraft, into Ukrainian territory.