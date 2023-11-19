Qatar, EU Hold Joint Panel Meeting On Air Transport Agreement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Brussels: The second meeting of the Joint Committee between the State of Qatar, the European Union (EU) and its member states was held, with the aim of discussing issues related to the implementation of the provisions of the Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement signed between the two parties.
This comes in commitment with Article (22), which states that this committee shall be held at least once a year, to ensure oversight and monitoring of the proper implementation of the agreement.
The Qatari side was chaired by managing director of the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri, while the European side was headed by Head of Aviation Unit in the European Commission H E Carlos Bermejo Acosta.
