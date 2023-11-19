Bein Sports Marks Qatar 2022 Anniversary With Month-Long Special Coverage Plans

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Qatar 2022 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: beIN Media Group's (beIN) flagship channel, beIN Sports, the leading sports broadcaster in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is ready to relive every minute of last year's historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 by launching a month of comprehensive, celebratory coverage on November 20 to mark the one-year anniversary of the world's most-watched football tournament coming to the Arab world for the first time.

November 20 represents 12 months exactly since the start of the tournament, which kicked off with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador and ended a month later with Lionel Messi leading Argentina to glory against France in the greatest FIFA World Cup Final ever played. beIN Sports' record-breaking coverage of the event has since been recognised with a series of industry awards.

Starting tomorrow, the network's free-to-air channel beIN Sports will be transformed into the 1 Year Anniversary of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 channel for a whole month, with all 64 matches replayed as-live and in their entirety on the same date with the same kick off times as one year ago. So many of the matches hold memories that will remain forever such as KSA beating Argentina, Morocco's surprise win over Portugal that saw them become the first African side to reach the final four, and - of course - all 120 minutes plus penalties of an unforgettable final that ended with Messi finally crowned a world champion.

More coverage will be available on beIN Sports 1 and beIN Sports English 1 which will broadcast FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 related content in both Arabic and English that revisits the landmark tournament and explores Qatar's legacy as a pioneering host nation. The day's programming will include four original World Cup documentaries by beIN's streaming platform, TOD titled: Arab Pride, A Tournament to Remember, Campeones Argentina, and A Lasting Legacy. It will also feature a one-hour special with some of beIN's 120-plus guest presenters, analysts, and former players recalling their most vivid memories from the month-long tournament. Confirmed stars include Brazilian World Cup winner Kaka, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, and Argentinian legend Gabriel Batistuta.

Mohammed Al Bader,Managing Director of beIN's MENA Channels,said:“Close to a year has passed since the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 yet the excitement and pride of welcoming the world to Qatar and having the honour of showcasing every moment of the tournament both on and off the pitch remains fresh in the mind of all at beIN. We're excited to be able to provide football fans with a chance to relive this amazing experience all over again: Every kick of the ball, every smile, every tear, and every piece of expert analysis all in one place. beIN is truly the home of football.”