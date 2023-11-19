HMC To Introduce Ten 4-Wheel-Drive Ambulances

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's Ambulance Service is preparing to roll out ten new four-wheel drive ambulances, allowing paramedics to access patients in challenging terrain.

Assistant Executive Director of the Ambulance Service, Ali Darwish, speaking to The Peninsula, said that the purpose-built four-wheel drive ambulances would be used to access patients in situations where standard ambulances would not be able to, particularly in off-road and remote areas. The purpose-built ambulances will be deployed in beach areas, off-road, and during national events.



Darwish said the new vehicles will make it easier and safer for paramedics to continue reaching patients easily while delivering the best possible pre-hospital care.

The Ambulance Service launched a four-wheel-drive ambulance this year, which responds to all cases in sandy areas and stands out for its spacious interior compared to other vehicles. It was launched in the Sealine area, coinciding with the camping season.

“Reaching off-rod areas was one of the challenges faced by the Ambulance Service. The four-wheel-drive ambulance helps to overcome this challenge. We have received good feedback from the paramedics about the new four-wheel-drive ambulance,” said Ali Darwish.

“The new vehicles give paramedics greater ability to reach patients in the desert area. This enables paramedics to provide lifesaving treatment and stabilisation, while organising a suitable method of moving the patient,” he added. Currently, the four-wheel-drive ambulance is transporting patients from the sand dunes areas to the Sealine clinic, the regular ambulance location, or the air ambulance landing site as needed.

The new four-wheel-drive ambulances were imported and modified in Qatar to meet standard requirements.

“We have brought in the vehicles and modified them under a special team in Qatar,” said Darwish, adding that the all-new four-wheel-drive ambulances will have the same modifications and duplicate the first four-wheel-drive ambulance in service.“The four-wheel-drive ambulances have specifications to include a big cabin facilitating the paramedics to treat and stabilise most critical patients,” he added. Bigger tires and powerful lights in these purpose-built ambulances help easily reach off-road places at night.

HMC's Ambulance Service receives over 200,000 emergency calls and 50,000 non-emergency calls each year. To meet the increasing demand, the Ambulance Service has expanded its LifeFlight Service, introduced a modern fleet of ambulances, including a recent state-of-the-art desert ambulance, in time for the launch of the camping season.