Unlocking The Secrets Of Property Development: Exclusive Networking Event Offers Direct Access

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 18, 2023 9:47 am - Developer-Renovator Network presents an exclusive property networking event. Industry experts, including a town planning consultant, land surveyor, and project manager, will answer questions on planning, subdivision, and development.

Developer-Renovator Network proudly presents a one-of-a-kind property networking event, offering attendees a golden opportunity to have their burning questions answered by renowned industry experts. The event is scheduled for Thursday, November 30, 2023, from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM AEST at the prestigious Lord Stanley Hotel in East Brisbane.

The evening promises a deep dive into the intricacies of property planning, subdivision, and development processes. Attendees will be able to pick the brains of leading experts in the field, namely Rhett Bowlen, Director of Bespoke P&D; Braden Corfield, General Manager of Sonto Surveyors; and Adrian Rodgers, Project Manager for Empower Engineers & Project Managers.

This event is not just about theories and concepts; it's a practical opportunity to ask anything you've ever wanted to know about the property development landscape. Whether you're a seasoned developer or just taking your first steps in the industry, this networking event is designed to provide valuable insights.

Highlighting the evening will be an illuminating case study of a real subdivision deal. Witness firsthand how significant profits can be generated from a seemingly straightforward one-into-two lot subdivision. The case study will cover the entire process - from the discovery of the deal to its meticulous assembly and successful completion.

Event Details:

Date and Time: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM AEST

Venue: Lord Stanley Hotel, Didsbury Street East Brisbane, QLD 4169 Australia

"We are thrilled to bring together industry trailblazers to share their wealth of knowledge and experiences with our community," said Tony Lambrianos, Director of Developer-Renovator Network. "This event aims to foster collaboration and provide a platform for individuals to gain practical insights into the nuances of property development."

The event is open to all enthusiasts, professionals, and curious minds eager to expand their understanding of the property industry. Seize the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, industry experts, and potential collaborators.

Tickets are limited, so secure your spot now for an evening of enlightenment, networking, and inspiration. For more information and ticket purchases, visit