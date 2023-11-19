Poltava Region Receives 91 Generators From USAID

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Poltava region has received 91 power generators for critical infrastructure, educational and medical institutions under the project of the USAID's Democratic Governance East Activity.

Poltava region governor Filip Pronin announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"We received another 91 generators for critical infrastructure facilities, educational and medical institutions. This is another batch of assistance from international partners for the Poltava region. We received equipment of various capacities - 7, 10 and 22 kVA - under the project of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) 'Democratic Governance East Activity'," the post reads.

Some 51 power generators were sent to 18 educational institutions in which IDPs have compact living spaces. Thirty-one generators were handed over for boiler houses, pumping stations and heating stations in Poltava, Kremenchuk, Hadiach and Myrhorod. The remaining generators were given to regional hospitals.

Earlier reports said that the country's medical facilities had been equipped with more than 10,000 generators in case of power outages in the wintertime.

Photos: Filip Pronin, Facebook