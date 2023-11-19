Germany Provides Over UAH 65M In Aid To Sumy Region In 2023

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Artiukh met with the German Ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Jaeger, to discuss continued cooperation.

The administration press service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"In 2023 alone, the Government of Germany provided assistance to Sumy region in the amount of over UAH 65 million," the report reads.

Artiukh thanked the ambassador for his country's support, noting that this money helped the administration purchase power generators for border communities that suffer from Russian shelling on a daily basis.

Ukraine,start talks on security guarantees

"Special thanks for the modern modular medical center that will operate in the Trostianets community," he added.

During the meeting, the problems of the security situation in the region, measures to evacuate the population from the 5-kilometer zone, assistance in the return of people from the occupied territories, prospects for the recovery of Sumy region, the possibility of implementing investment projects, and business development were discussed.

In the issue of health care, the possibility of assistance from international partners in creating additional modular centers was on the table.

"After the occupation, after what our residents experienced, heart attacks and strokes became more frequent in the region – there is a goal to create a powerful cardio hub in Sumy. There is human resource potential, but have no base. Your help in this regard would be very valuable," said the head of the administration.

Other issues were also raised at the meeting, in particular, providing buses to family-type orphanages, intensifying cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross, etc.

After the official meeting, the German delegation visited the vocational school, whose buildings were destroyed by a terrorist missile attack on July 29.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger discussed air defense capabilities, restoration, community support and protection of freedom in the region during meetings with officials throughout a two-day trip to Sumy region.