Russian Invaders Unable To Ensure Central Heating To Households In Occupied Areas - Watchdog

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for National Resistance says the Russian invaders are unable to launch the heating season in full in temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Center's press service.

This is due to coal prices tripling in price in occupied territories against last year. At the same time, the occupying "administration" has not allocated funds to ensure that the territory passes through winter cold unaffected.

"The prices of firewood have also increased significantly, which also does not allow residents of private households to prepare for winter. We recommend citizens in temporarily occupied territories to use all the advice on how to prepare for winter in such difficult conditions," the Center emphasized.

It should be recalled that the Center for National Resistance earlier reported that the same grave situation was observed in the occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk region with the issue of central heating ahead of winter.