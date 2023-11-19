Public Catering Turnover In Azerbaijan Increased By 20%

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-October this year, the turnover of public catering in
Azerbaijan increased in real terms by 19.5% compared to the same
period of 2022 and amounted to AZN 1 billion 651.1 million, citinge
to the State Statistics Committee, Azernews reports.
According to the information, the state sector accounted for 15
million 400.5 thousand manat of catering turnover, while the
non-state sector accounted for AZN 1bln 635.
During the reporting period, 50.5 per cent of public catering
turnover in the private sector belonged to legal entities, and 49.5
per cent - to individuals carrying out entrepreneurial activities
in this sphere.
The turnover of legal entities increased by 20.8% over the year
and totalled AZN 825.2 mln.
